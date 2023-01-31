‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.

The 16-year-old was cited for going 132 mph in a 60 mph zone.

According to the Orange County Clerk of Courts office, the teen will be required to make a mandatory court appearance and faces a civil penalty of $1,104.

The sheriff’s office said three other people were also caught going at least 100 mph in a 60 mph zone and were ticketed.

The sheriff’s office called excessive speeding a “very real danger.” In another tweet, the sheriff’s office said speeding can have deadly consequences.

“No matter where you are going or what the reason, there is no excuse for speeding,” the sheriff’s office said.

