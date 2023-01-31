73º

Deputies investigating after man found shot, killed in Orange County

Shooting happened near 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed Monday evening in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road for a shooting at 5:26 p.m., which is where they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man died at the scene, deputies said.

No information has been provided about potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

