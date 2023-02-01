TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig closes I-4 at World Drive near Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – An overturned big rig has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Osceola County.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on I-4 west near World Drive. I-4 west is closed in the area.
Drivers can exit at World Drive and then travel back onto I-4.
Details about the crash have not been released.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) February 1, 2023
WB I-4 x World Drive
- main lines shutdown
- Alt: Take exit to World Drive but maintain left lane, you can reenter I-4 west
- Expect delays pic.twitter.com/mrWU99g4Zx