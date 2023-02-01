66º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig closes I-4 at World Drive near Disney World

I-4 west closed at World Drive in Osceola County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

I-4 is closed in Orange County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An overturned big rig has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Osceola County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on I-4 west near World Drive. I-4 west is closed in the area.

Drivers can exit at World Drive and then travel back onto I-4.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

