Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Wednesday temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes, otherwise bringing traffic speeds down a notch once lanes began to reopen, according to FL511.

The crash was reported at 2:37 p.m. beyond mile marker 101BC (State Road 46 / State Road 417). Though all lanes were blocked at the onset, only the rightmost lane remained closed at the time of this report, according to FL511.

According to an update at 4:34 p.m., all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are open.

The crash is said to have inflicted injuries and has traffic backed up past mile marker 95 (E.E. Williamson Road) at time of writing, but no further details have been provided.

A crash earlier Wednesday on I-4 in Volusia County shut down westbound lanes for hours near Walt Disney World; in it, the driver of a septic tanker truck was hospitalized in critical condition after the big rig rolled on its side near World Drive in Kissimmee, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

