ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, but few details are known.

The wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard near ICON Park.

Video from the scene showed a bus surrounded by crime tape.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person died in the crash, but no other information has been released.

