2 killed when car crashes into tree in Marion County

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – A driver and a passenger were killed Tuesday night when a car crashed into a tree in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened along County Road 464C, east of SE 99th Place near Ocklawaha.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said the driver crossed the double yellow line and went onto the north shoulder before veering to the right and traveling southeast, crossing both lanes of travel and onto the south shoulder.

The front of the car then crashed into a tree, the FHP said.

The FHP crash report said it’s not known if the victims were wearing seat belts.

The names, ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: