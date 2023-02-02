78º

Spilled milk: Big rig overturns on SR-436 at Red Bug Lake Road

Driver suffers minor injuries in Seminole County crash

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Semi overturns in Seminole County (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck carrying gallons of milk overturned Thursday morning on State Road 436 in Seminole County, according to fire officials.

Seminole County Fire Department responded to the crash on S.R. 436 at Red Bug Lake Road.

Fire officials said the driver suffered minor injuries.

No other details, including how much milk was spilled, have been released.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

