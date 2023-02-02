Spilled milk: Big rig overturns on SR-436 at Red Bug Lake Road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck carrying gallons of milk overturned Thursday morning on State Road 436 in Seminole County, according to fire officials.

Seminole County Fire Department responded to the crash on S.R. 436 at Red Bug Lake Road.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

Fire officials said the driver suffered minor injuries.

No other details, including how much milk was spilled, have been released.