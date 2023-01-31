Seminole home broken into after woman lured outside by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said.

According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in unincorporated Seminole County.

Deputies said they responded to the location after receiving a call from the victim’s daughter, Teresa Hood, who reported several items stolen from her 91-year-old mother’s home.

“Obviously, she’s devastated. It’s heartbreaking,” Hood said in an interview with News 6. “She waitressed until she was 79 for the items that she had to pass onto her grandchildren and children.”

An incident report shows the victim was sitting in her carport when she was approached by an unknown woman with black hair wearing a hoodie and jeans who arrived in a white four-door sedan.

The woman informed the victim she worked for the abandoned YMCA located at 3510 Tourney Drive, deputies said. She told Jan that her backyard meets the property line of the YMCA location and she needed to assess it, the report continues.

According to the report, the victim then escorted the woman through the left side of her property, watching as she assessed the tree that split the two properties and took a few calls on her cellphone for the next 20 to 30 minutes. The victim also said the woman was in her line of sight during the entire interaction.

“They were talking about the things they were gonna do and the parking lot they were gonna put in the driveway,” Hood said. “And she’s got a tree that the YMCA has neglected that’s destroying her fence and they were going to take that tree down.”

Hood added the fact that a representative from the organization seemed legitimate since she’s had to call the YMCA several times regarding code violations stemming from the abandoned property.

When the unknown woman left, the victim entered her home and found several items out of place and missing in her bedroom, cabinets and purse, totaling between $750 and $5,000, according to the report.

Deputies said since multiple valuable items were also untouched, they searched the home in case the victim just misplaced them, but did not find the missing items. The victim added that while she didn’t see a second person with the suspected burglar, she believes the woman may have been used as a distraction while someone else broke into her home and stole from her, the report shows.

According to deputies, they later reached out to the owner of the abandoned YMCA, who said they were in the process of selling and demolishing the property. A spokesperson for the YMCA told News 6 they hadn’t sent anyone from their organization to the victim’s home.

“Thank you for reaching out. The Y did not send a representative to... Eastbrook Blvd in Winter Park to discuss the Y’s Eastbrook property. We are saddened to read someone misrepresented the YMCA and our thoughts are with the resident who was victimized. It is standard practice that our employees and representatives show authentication that they are affiliated with the YMCA when they engage with neighbors in the community.” Mary Ilarraza, Communications Manager, YMCA of Central Florida

Deputies are currently investigating a burglary of a dwelling and grand theft between $750 and $5,000.

It’s a violation. We’ve had things in place for her safety and security. It’s all been stepped up,” Hood said. “She’s not going to be a victim again. She’s not letting this get her down, but as her family and friends, we’re devastated for her.”

