Law enforcement activity prompts lockdown at Winter Park High School

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Law enforcement activity near Winter Park High School on Friday prompted a lockdown at the campus.

Orange County Public School officials said the school was placed on lockdown due to authorities “pursuing an individual in close proximity.” The district said in an update at 2:10 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.

Winter Park police later said they were alerted that an endangered adult patient had left the Veteran’s Affairs hospital and was seen in the area. Officers said the patient was seen jumping a fence onto the main campus and the building was placed on lockdown as they searched for them.

The campus was ultimately cleared and removed from lockdown.

“All students and staff are safe. Parents have been notified and will continue to receive updates through Connect Orange messages,” officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

