Hoax call to 911 prompts brief lockdown at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 911 call made to Orlando police that prompted a lockdown Tuesday at Dr. Phillips High School was a hoax, according to the department.

The Orlando Police Department said the school was on a lockdown while officers canvassed the campus and it was lifted around noon.

Orange County Public Schools said nothing was found on the campus during the search.

The incident is being investigated as a false report, the district said.

Information about the call made to police has not been released.

