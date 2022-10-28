Lockdown lifted at Mount Dora Middle School after no weapon found, district says

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A lockdown at Mount Dora Middle School prompted by a student reporting seeing a classmate with a weapon was lifted Friday morning after a search of the campus turned up empty, according to district officials.

A spokesperson with Lake County Schools said law enforcement searched the school and did not find a weapon. The lockdown was lifted around 11:45 a.m.

As a precaution, there will be extra officers on campus for the rest of Friday.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

