Deputies ID man found shot to death at apartments near Winter Park

Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting at Seabrook Apartments

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A man was found shot to death Friday morning at an apartment complex near Winter Park, deputies said.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Deputies identified a man who was found shot to death Friday morning at an apartment complex near Winter Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fatal shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive and found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Lukman Attah-Slater Mohammed, who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials.

News 6 spoke with residents who woke up to the crime scene. Some said the front security gate hasn’t worked in a while and that has them concerned.

Carlos De La Cruz said he and his wife were about to fall asleep when they heard gunshots.

“To be honest the gate hasn’t worked so everybody comes in and out in and out whenever they want. For security reasons, it’s not safe,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

