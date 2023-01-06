Man arrested after knocking woman down during violent robbery in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after snatching a woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground in a Casselberry parking lot last week, according to police.

According to officers, Brycen Williams was arrested nearly a week after the robbery in an iDevice Repair parking lot, located at 2525 Howell Branch Road.

Police have not said how they determined Williams was the suspect in the purse snatching or what led up to his arrest.

The victim previously told police that a man wearing dark clothing had taken her purse and pushed her to the ground, leaving her with cuts to her thumb and arm, according to the department.

The owner of the business told police that while they didn’t see the incident, they heard a scream and later saw the woman enter the business bleeding.

According to police, the suspect had been described as a man wearing a puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and Jordan slides.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

