1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive.

FHP said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

No other information, including any other injuries or what led up to the crash, has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

