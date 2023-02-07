Child shot in Orange County

A child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. OCFR told News 6 in a statement that the child was taken from Rivertree Circle to the hospital following the shooting. Firefighters did not provide any information on the child’s age or identity.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR told News 6 in a statement that the child was taken from Rivertree Circle to the hospital following the shooting. Firefighters did not provide any information on the child’s age or identity.

First responders did not provide information on the condition of the child after the shooting.

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on what led up to the shooting.

[TRENDING: Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says | WATCH IT AGAIN: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral | Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: