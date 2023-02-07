Universal Orlando looking to hire 2,500 new team members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire 2,500 new team members across its resort.

The theme park said positions are available in areas, including custodial, parking and transportation, food and beverage, lifeguards, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center and more.

Universal Orlando said it will offer competitive base hourly pay for all team members.

[TRENDING: Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says | WATCH IT AGAIN: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral | Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Professional career opportunities are also available to support technical services, IT, finance, marketing and sales, digital technology, human resources and more. These professional opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages, the theme park said in a news release.

Universal said interested candidates should apply online , and will then be contacted to schedule an interview appointment.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.