Death investigation underway in Osceola County, deputies say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence near Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez will discuss details in the investigation at 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.

