Man accused of sexually battering 11-year-old girl, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after deputies said he sexually battered a 11-year-old girl who had run away in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to Santos Road in Kissimmee on Thursday in reference to a missing child. According to investigators, the girl told them she had ran away because a 20-year-old man sexually battered her.

[TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal | Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found in North Carolina after chase, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office said the suspect and victim are not related.

The man faces capital sexual battery charges.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he will provide more details at a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. Friday. News 6 will stream the update live in the media player above.

No other information, including the suspect’s name, is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: