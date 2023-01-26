Osceola County corrections officer arrested on domestic violence charge, sheriff’s officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County corrections officer facing a domestic violence charge is accused of pushing a woman and holding her down against her will on the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Diaz was arrested Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans controversy | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told deputies that on Dec. 12 she and Diaz were arguing when he grabbed her face, pulled her to the ground and held her there.

Deputies said the victim was able to get away and go into a bedroom, where Diaz followed, threw her on the bed and told her, “You’re not leaving.” The sheriff’s office said Diaz was blocking the door.

The victim got a firearm from the closet and told Diaz to leave, deputies said, and he left.

Diaz faces charges of domestic violence battery and false imprisonment.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: