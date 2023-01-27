Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman

Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Buenaventura Lakes area, according to Osceola County deputies.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday.

Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the sheriff’s office, a missing report was filed by a family member after Fernandez-Rivera was not inside her home on Tuesday around 4 a.m.

Surveillance video footage shows Fernandez-Rivera walking out of her home at 2 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Grace Patricia Fernandez-Riverahttps://t.co/FPjZYMk0lx — Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) January 26, 2023

All of her personal belongings had been left behind at her residence, deputies said.

Fernandez-Rivera is described to have brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray or black zip-up jacket and sweatpants.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Fernandez-Rivera or contact is made, please call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

