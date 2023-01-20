Woman accused of stabbing 2 children, their father in Osceola County, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is accused of stabbing two children and their father Tuesday in Osceola County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court documents show Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez, 38, was arrested after the attack.

Records show Espinoza-Rodriguez got into an argument with her boyfriend, the father of the two children, on Tuesday. According to investigators, Espinoza-Rodriguez said she wanted to harm herself, as well as the father and the children — ages 14 and 10.

As the father and his children tried to calm her, Espinoza-Rodriguez pulled out a knife and attacked the three, records show. The father’s hands were injured trying to disarm Espinoza-Rodriguez; however, the children received life-threatening injuries, according to prosecutors.

The children had to be flown to the hospital. No information on their current condition has been provided.

Espinoza-Rodriguez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to hold a news conference on the investigation at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

