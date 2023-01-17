1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public, deputies said in a news release.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.