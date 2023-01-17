73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Small fire breaks out at Enzian Theater in Maitland

Firefighters called to iconic theater on Orlando Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Maitland, Enzian Theater, Fire
Enzian Theater. (Enzian Theater)

MAITLAND, Fla. – A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Enzian Theater in Maitland.

Maitland firefighters were called to 1300 S. Orlando Ave. and discovered smoke coming from an AC unit, officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Maitland fire chief said an air handler malfunctioned, causing the fire. Theater staff were alerted to the incident and called 911, the fire chief said.

Smoke infiltrated the lobby of theater, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The Enzian Theater is a nonprofit arthouse movie theater that hosts the Florida Film Festival and other film festivals. The name Enzian is German for gentian, which means wild flowers.

A small fire breaks out at the Enzian Theater in Maitland. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email