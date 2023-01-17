Small fire breaks out at Enzian Theater in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Enzian Theater in Maitland.

Maitland firefighters were called to 1300 S. Orlando Ave. and discovered smoke coming from an AC unit, officials said.

The Maitland fire chief said an air handler malfunctioned, causing the fire. Theater staff were alerted to the incident and called 911, the fire chief said.

Smoke infiltrated the lobby of theater, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The Enzian Theater is a nonprofit arthouse movie theater that hosts the Florida Film Festival and other film festivals. The name Enzian is German for gentian, which means wild flowers.