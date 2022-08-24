Calling all cat people: Enzian to host movie events for David Bowie, feline fans

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland’s Enzian Theater is calling all cat people to two upcoming movie events celebrating both our feline friends and late pop legend David Bowie.

The upcoming events kick off with CatVideoFest, a compilation of the best cat videos, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the theater website, the event is being held to raise money for local cat charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters.

Then, from Sept. 9-14, the Enzian is celebrating the release of Brett Morgen’s “Moonage Daydream,” a documentary following the life of genius and music superstar David Bowie, narrated by the lyrical legend himself and earning the title as the first officially sanctioned film on the artist. The film is said to provide “an experiential cinematic odyssey” into the mind and life of one of the world’s most influential musicians.

Leading up to the premiere, the theater will screen “The Labyrinth,” “The Hunger,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” and “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” all of which star or feature Bowie.

“Bowie Week, and our other tribute weeks throughout the year, are such a great way to binge classic cinema! A huge part of what we do at Enzian is educate the community about the history of film as an artform, while also bringing brand new Indie cinema to the big screen. Bowie Week is the perfect example of our mission to entertain, inspire, educate and connect the community through film,” Deanna Tiedtke, director of public relations and development at Enzian, said in a statement.

For more information on both of these events, visit the Enzian Theater website.

