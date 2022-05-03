Florida Film Festival visionaries add virtual film screenings to program

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Film Festival has a vision for the future of film screening and it’s virtual.

Festival officials announced Monday they will be adding a virtual reality and new media component to their programming.

This new, exclusive online program — VISIONS — will be available through May 15.

“VR and New Media is such an exciting and innovative world, and we’re really thrilled to bring our audience these works,” Tim Anderson, Florida Film Festival’s programming coordinator, said in a news release. “The pandemic has afforded us an opportunity to utilize online streaming services to expand our offerings, and we think it’s a natural fit to showcase this broad range of new voices through the very medium that these projects were created for.”

Tickets for online films range from free to $35 and can be purchased here.

To see what films are available for virtual streaming, visit the festival’s website.