8 shot at MLK celebration in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight people were shot Monday during an MLK Jr. Day event, with one of the victims listed in critical condition, officials said.

The shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. during an MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day, which the sheriff’s office says was attended by more than 1,000 people.

WPBF-TV reports the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all the victims in the early evening shooting in Fort Pierce were adults.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said the initial investigation determined a disagreement between two parties led to the gunfire.

Police said four people, including a child, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the confusion after the shots.

