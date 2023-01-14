3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being robbed and shot on a dead-end road in Sumter County, an incident that resulted in three arrests before day’s end, deputies said.

It happened just after midnight Friday toward the end of County Road 510, according to a news release. The victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot a single time in the back before being located by first responders and taken to a hospital in Ocala, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joshua Aaron Timmons, 24, was identified as the shooter. With Timmons were two women assisting him — identified as Gracie Madison Lemke and Lauren Paige Locher, both 20 — all three of whom have since been booked into the Sumter County Detention Center, deputies said.

Timmons faces charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, Lemke faces charges of robbery and burglary to a conveyance and Locher will go up against a burglary to a conveyance charge, records show.

Anyone with information about the investigation was urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

Check back here for updates.

