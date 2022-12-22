Man, boy killed in rollover crash on Florida Turnpike in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, both of Ocala, were killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 12:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near mile marker 304.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said a 27-year-old Inverness man was driving a car north and “overtook and collided with the rear” of a sport utility vehicle carrying seven people.

The SUV traveled into the grass median and overturned several times, ejecting one passenger, according to an FHP crash report.

The boy and man, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, the FHP said.

All others involved in the wreck, including the car driver, suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: