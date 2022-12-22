Orlando International Airport to see busiest travel date after New Year’s

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced that it is expecting to see the highest level of traffic just after New Year’s Day.

So far, the airport has seen approximately 720,000 travelers coming through its gates, which is an 8% increase from last year — making this one of the busiest holiday season’s in the airport’s history, officials said.

In a release Wednesday, airport officials noted that they’re still expecting 3 million passengers coming through during the holiday travel time. As of now, the busiest day is expected to be Monday, Jan. 2 with 163,000 travelers, the release shows.

“With near record traffic expected and the potential for bad weather in the north, we must stress to passengers that they not be lulled into thinking the airport is not busy,” CEO Kevin Thibault said.

Travelers are urged to arrive at least three hours ahead of flights, as issues with parking, ticketing, security or weather could cause unexpected delays.

The airport also reminded passengers to not bring weapons in carry-on luggage to security checkpoints, as they could incur a $15,000 fine from the TSA.

For the latest parking updates, flight information and directions, click here.

