Fog, rain ahead of cold front bringing arctic chill to Central Florida

Patchy fog has already started to form and could be dense overnight into Thursday morning.

The fog will take some time to clear, but conditions will improve between 8-10 a.m. Thursday morning. Until then, visibility could be under a mile at times. Commuters or those travelling early should plan on leaving a little early to get to their destination safely.

Expect cloudy skies Thursday with occasional breaks for very little sunshine. Highs will rebound to the mid 70s.

A few showers will move in by the afternoon, some of which could bring moderate to heavy rain.

Rain chances are between 30-40% with the best chance to see pockets of heavier rainfall mainly south of Orlando. The cold front packing the big arctic chill will be inching closer to Florida through the day expected to pass by Thursday night into Friday.

A few showers are possible early Friday before colder and drier air begins to move in behind the front. Temperatures will fall through the 60s through the day. The wind will pick up, adding to the chill in the air as lows crash to the mid 20s to 30s by early Saturday morning.

Be sure to cover sensitive plants ahead of time, and don’t forget to bring pets inside as well. The strong north-to-northwest wind will add extra chill, making it feel like 18-25 degrees outside.

The earliest Freeze or Hard Freeze Watches issued for Friday night could be as early as Thursday morning. Wind Chill Advisories could be issued, as well.

Highs on Christmas Eve Day will struggle to reach the upper 40s. It will be sunny and dry, but the wind will still be gusty making it feel 5-10 degrees colder at times.

Lows on Christmas Eve tumble back to the 20s and 30s under clear skies. On Christmas Day, expect highs to range from the mid 40s over northern cities to the low 50s everywhere else. Clouds will build in throughout the day, but the forecast remains dry until the start of next week.

