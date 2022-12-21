‘Mistress’ in bondage suit petitions Florida city for tax-funded dungeon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Only in South Florida.

City commission meetings can often be a bland affair to all but the most dedicated, civically-minded citizens, but a trio of women briefly spiced up a discussion about yard waste at a meeting in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night, according to News 6 partner Local 10 News.

The group of citizens, who waltzed over to the lectern, wore skin-tight costumes. One of the women, introduced by Mayor Dean Trantalis as “Ms. Krave,” made an unusual request.

“Good evening council peoples, you may call me ‘Mistress,’” the woman begins. “I am here standing neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal.”

But the woman, in apparent fetish gear, quickly pivots from leaves and grass clippings to an unusual citizen proposal for a different way to spend a portion of the nearly $1 million proposed in the agreement with Waste Management.

“I do however find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” she said. “I propose that you use a quarter of that (million dollars) to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

“Dom” and “sub,” short for “dominant” and “submissive,” are terms used in bondage. It’s not clear if she was directing her comments at a specific commissioner.

“In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” she continued. “I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new, esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

“OK, thank you,” Trantalis replied. “And Happy Holidays to you.”

District 2 Commissioner Steve Glassman then had a question for Fort Lauderdale City Manager Greg Chavarria.

“Are there any (commission) districts that have a dungeon?” Glassman asked.

“Not that I know of,” Chavarria replied.

“OK, just wanted to check,” Glassman said.

An official told Local 10 News she wasn’t aware of such a request at any previous commission meetings.

So who’s behind the self-proclaimed “mistress’s” request and why did she make it?

It appears to be a PR stunt of some kind.

A source tells Local 10 News that the trio was handing out business cards for a nightclub called KRAVE Miami, located near Miami International Airport.

A Dec. 7 news release announcing the club’s opening at the site of the former Pink Pussycat on Northwest 36th Street described the venue as “(p)art nightclub, art space, sexy circus, burlesque, and performance space.”

“KRAVE is a NO RULES, NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES fully interactive ultra lounge,” it said.

Local 10 News left a voicemail for the nightclub at a number listed on its business card and reached out to KRAVE on social media seeking comment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Local 10 News hadn’t heard back.

“Ms. Krave’s” legal name isn’t clear.

Speakers at Fort Lauderdale city commission meetings are required to sign up in advance. Local 10 News has requested a list of speakers from the city of Fort Lauderdale.

