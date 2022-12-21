Man caught on video beating shark with hammer on Florida beach, police say

Video from Harbour House in Indian Harbour Beach shows a shark being beaten with a hammer.

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – Video shows a man beating a shark over the head with a hammer on a Florida beach, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials.

Indian Harbour Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Bicentennial Beach Park.

According to the department, two men were fishing when the shark was brought to shore. Video from Harbour House’s 24/7 live surf cam shows one of the men hitting it on the head multiple times with a hammer.

Video then shows one of the men trying to release the shark back into the ocean and dragging it into the water.

[Watch video below provided by Harbour House’s 24/7 live surf cam. Warning: This video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised]

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident and said investigators have identified the man in the video. His name has not been released.

FWC said it “takes potential resource violations seriously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact FWC at 352-732-1225.

