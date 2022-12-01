‘It looked pretty big:’ 10-year-old bitten by shark at Florida beach speaks out

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old girl is sharing her story after being bitten by a shark at a Florida beach.

Jasmine Carney said she was in the water along Hobe Sound Beach, north of West Palm Beach, when the shark came right at her.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

She went to the hospital with injuries to her foot, but her family said she remained calm the whole time while talking about her effort to fight off the shark.

“Something grabbed me, so I’m like, ‘Don’t you touch me,’” she said. “It looked pretty big. It was gray. It hurt, so I’m like, kick it. Run away.”

Doctors said the girl should make a full recovery in two months.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: