‘Part of the plan:’ 14-year-old graduates from Valencia College with psychology degree

Evan Byrne, 14, graduated from Valencia College with an associate degree in December 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida student just made history as one of the youngest graduates to receive an associate degree from Valencia College.

While most 14-year-olds are studying to get their learner’s permit, recent Valencia graduate, Evan Byrne, has been studying for college finals.

[TRENDING: ‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount Dora calls on state legislators after complaints over marijuana plant | 17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Byrne knew he would graduate at a young age but didn’t think it would be this young.

“I didn’t think I would graduate this early, so it was kind of part of the plan,” he said.

Evan was 13 years old when he started at Valencia last September. He graduated earlier this month with an associate degree in psychology at just 14 years old.

For some of Evan’s classmates, a 14-year-old taking college courses was almost unbelievable.

“One guy asked for my ID to prove it,” Byrne said. “He was still shocked he didn’t really say anything, he just kind of laughed.”

Evan had help from his 16-year-old sister, who is on track to graduate from Valencia by the age of 17.

“We were able to help each other out which is kind of an advantage I guess,” Byrne said.

Evan will start working toward his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in January. At orientation, Evan learned his new classmates might also have a hard time believing he’s just 14 years old.

“Oh, I only told like one guy,” Byrne said. “I was sitting next to him. He also asked for my ID.”

Evan said he wants to have his Ph.D. completed by the time he is 20 and aspires to work in a clinic as a psychologist.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: