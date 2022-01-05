WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference in Kissimmee.
The governor will be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity.
The news conference will take place at NeoCity, a technology district in Osceola County that researches microelectronics fabrication. In December, the county was awarded $500,000 by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the first phase of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to expand semiconductor research at NeoCity.
DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.
