WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Kissimmee

In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference in Kissimmee.

The governor will be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The news conference will take place at NeoCity, a technology district in Osceola County that researches microelectronics fabrication. In December, the county was awarded $500,000 by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the first phase of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to expand semiconductor research at NeoCity.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.

News 6 will livestream the news conference at the top of this story when it starts.