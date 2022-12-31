Leesburg man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Friday after driving away from the scene of a crash that evening in Sumter County which took the life of a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lloyd Douglas Walters, 59, was traveling westbound in a Jeep on State Road 44 when the crash occurred at 7:25 p.m., troopers said. Before SR-44′s intersection with County Road 171, Walters maneuvered the Jeep from a left turn lane to the inside lane, causing it to collide with a motorcycle also traveling westbound in the same lane.

The motorcyclist — identified as a 51-year-old man from Kissimmee — was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, troopers said. According to a crash report, he was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Troopers believe he not wearing a helmet in the crash.

Walters drove away from the scene, eventually being located by Sumter County deputies a few miles away on SR-44 at Morse Boulevard, troopers said.

Troopers arrested Walters and delivered him to the Sumter County jail, where he was being held on no bond at the time of this report. Walters faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter and no valid driver’s license, records show.

