Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police.

The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.

[TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said Freeze was pronounced dead at the scene. Two southbound travel lanes were closed for about four hours, according to the department.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said speed appears to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 352-787-2121.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: