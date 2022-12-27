80-year-old woman hit, killed crossing Leesburg road on Christmas, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – An 80-year-old woman died on Christmas after she was hit by two vehicles while crossing a road in Leesburg, according to police.

Investigators said Gladys Lopez was crossing the road at the intersection of Dixie and Euclid avenues around 7:44 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by two cars.

Both cars — a 2015 Kia sedan and a 2011 Hyundai sedan — were both heading east on Dixie Avenue in the right lane, officers said. The Kia hit Lopez first, followed by the Hyundai, according to investigators.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified both drivers, but have not said whether they will face any charges following the crash. Because no charges have been announced, News 6 has decided not to name the drivers.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-728-9862.

