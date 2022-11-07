1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:10 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg.

The FHP said the crash involved a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 semitrailer and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, but details about how the wreck unfolded have not been released.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Mitsubishi driver, a 23-year-old DeLand woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the FHP said.

The Silverado driver, a 36-year-old Eustis man and and the semi driver, a 69-year-old Avon Park man, were not taken to hospitals and remained at the scene, the FHP said.

County Road 44 is blocked in both directions in the area.

No other details have been released.

