64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road.

The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east on Colonial when the woman, who was not in a crosswalk, entered the direct path of the vehicle and was struck.

The woman was taken to Health Central and was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

