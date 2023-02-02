78º

Theme Parks

Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal

Guests can buy a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket and get 2 days free

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has launched a new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of.

Any guest who purchases a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket will be eligible to get two additional theme park days free. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.

For $35 more, guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park

Universal said the ticket offer is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.

In other words, you have to use all five days in the ticket over the course of eight straight days.

The new ticket offer is becoming available as Universal Orlando is preparing to kick off its Mardi Gras festival this weekend. This summer, Universal Studios Florida is planning to open the all-new Minion Land, which includes the new attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

