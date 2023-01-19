Universal: Grad Bash 2023 event dates announced

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced the dates for its 2023 Grad Bash and Gradventure.

The events will take place this spring at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

[TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Grad Bash is a once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage celebration for high school seniors, while Gradventure is the perfect celebration for middle school graduates. Students will be able to enjoy the park’s world-class attractions, live DJs, street entertainment and more, according to Universal’s website.

Seniors! Get ready for an exclusive graduation celebration because Grad Bash is back! 🧑‍🎓 Contact your senior advisors so you don't miss out. pic.twitter.com/3frg6cfVds — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 19, 2023

Grad Bash will take place on March 31 and April 21, 22 and 28.

Gradventure will happen on May 5, 12 and 19.

Click here to learn more about Grad Bash, Gradventure or other Universal Orlando youth programs and how schools can participate.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.