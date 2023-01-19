80º

Universal: Grad Bash 2023 event dates announced

Special event allows seniors to enjoy exclusive night at theme parks

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced the dates for its 2023 Grad Bash and Gradventure.

The events will take place this spring at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Grad Bash is a once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage celebration for high school seniors, while Gradventure is the perfect celebration for middle school graduates. Students will be able to enjoy the park’s world-class attractions, live DJs, street entertainment and more, according to Universal’s website.

Grad Bash will take place on March 31 and April 21, 22 and 28.

Gradventure will happen on May 5, 12 and 19.

Click here to learn more about Grad Bash, Gradventure or other Universal Orlando youth programs and how schools can participate.

