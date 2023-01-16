Universal’s KidZone attractions permanently close to make way for new experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando on Sunday night closed up a large part of the KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida.

Last year, the resort announced that it would close a number of experiences in the area, including Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and the recently moved Shrek and Donkey’s Meet and Greet.

[TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say | Suspects in stolen SUV flee Polk deputies into Osceola County, cause fatal crash, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]

KidZone at Universal Studios Florida, Jan. 15, 2023 (WKMG)

“Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters,” leaders said in a news release.

KidZone at Universal Studios Florida, Jan. 15, 2023 (WKMG)

Universal said that the E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants store and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy.

KidZone at Universal Studios Florida, Jan. 15, 2023 (WKMG)

Many of the attractions in KidZone have been around for more than two decades.

KidZone at Universal Studios Florida, Jan. 15, 2023 (WKMG)

Fievel’s Playland, based off the 1982 film “An American Tail,” first opened in the area in 1992. Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster and Curious George Goes to Town followed, both opening in 1998. DreamWorks Destination opened last year, months after Universal closed up “A Day in the Park with Barney.”

DreamWorks Destination at Universal Orlando (WKMG)

Finally, Shrek’s Meet and Greet just arrived last July after the green ogre’s 4D attraction closed to make way for the new family attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Universal Orlando has not announced what new experiences will be coming in the future to the KidZond area.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.