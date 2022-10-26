Aquatica set to begin ‘Fall Nights’ family movie event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica water park is set to begin a new event for families beginning this weekend.

“Fall Nights” allows families to stay in the park later to enjoy family-friendly movies on one of its wave pool beaches.

“Bring a blanket or sit on one of our beach chairs and enjoy a different movie every weekend,” the water park said on its website. “Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at Beachside Panini Bistro.”

Movies on the schedule include “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29), “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (Nov. 5), “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Nov. 12), “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Nov. 19), “The Polar Express” (Nov. 26), “ELF” (Dec. 3), “A Christmas Story” (Dec. 10) and “The Santa Clause” (Dec. 17).

The event is free with park admission with movies begin approximately 45 minutes after the park closes to guests.

Click here for more information about Aquatica and the event.

