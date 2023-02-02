Universal Orlando to keep the Mardi Gras festivities going at CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is preparing to kick off this weekend at the resort.

Beginning Feb. 4, guests will get to see a dazzling Mardi Gras parade, try mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and, on select nights, experience live concerts by top names in music like Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris and Sean Paul.

When the festivities end each night, guests can keep their feet dancing as the party moves to Universal CityWalk.

The resort said guests will find special Mardi Gras menu items at select restaurants, including a new Masquerade Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, along with food kiosks located throughout the complex featuring delicious menu items that offer a taste of the Mediterranean, the Islands and popular Mardi Gras fare.

Masquerade Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen (Universal Orlando)

During the Mardi Gras season, the Red Coconut Club will once again transform into the entertaining experience, the Cursed Coconut Club. Universal said on select nights beginning Feb. 4, guests can explore the mysteries of the venue’s highly-themed, bayou-inspired atmosphere and enjoy incredible entertainment, exclusive drink offerings and more. The venue has transformed into similar themed experiences for previous Universal Orlando events.

Just steps from the Red Coconut Club, another party will be happening at Pat O’Brien’s.

On select nights from taking place from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests can see live DJs, stilt walkers, exclusive food and drink offerings and so much more. On Fat Tuesday (Feb. 21), Pat O’Brien’s will host its annual Fat Tuesday celebration from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.. Guests can head over to the venue and enjoy live entertainment, including a dueling piano set, and exclusive food and drink offerings. Universal officials said while admission is complimentary, reservations are encouraged.

At the venue Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom, guests can celebrate the reggae icon during a birthday jam on Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.. Guests will enjoy a variety of special entertainment including performances by live bands, steel drummers, a DJ, stilt walkers and more. Reservations are encouraged for guests wanting to attend.

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run through April 16.

Click here for more information.

