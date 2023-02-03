Car belonging to missing Florida Lyft driver found in North Carolina after chase, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida has been found in North Carolina after a high-speed chase, according to officials.

South Florida authorities shared on social media Thursday that no one has been able to reach Gary Levin since Jan. 20. His vehicle, a red 2022 Kia Stinger had last been seen in Gainesville on Wednesday.

Authorities told WLOS in North Carolina, however, that his vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Matthew Scott Flores, is accused in a homicide case and fled from authorities in Florida. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper said Flores took police on a chase through several counties.

WPEC in West Palm Beach said the family confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the missing man.

Family members told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF that the case just “doesn’t add up,” and they don’t know who was driving the car when it was spotted in Gainesville this week.

“Lyft said at this point, they can only share that he was active on the app at 1:22 p.m. At that point... they won’t tell us, did he pick someone up? Did he drop someone off? We don’t know who this person is,” Levin’s daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, told WPBF.

According to WPEC, Lyft told the missing driver’s family that he picked up a fare in in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Anyone with information on Levin’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 561-799-4445.

