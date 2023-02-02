74-year-old Lyft driver missing for days, car spotted in Central Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Lyft driver from South Florida has been unreachable since Monday — though his car has been spotted in Central Florida since then, according to Palm Beach Gardens police.

Police said the Lyft driver — Gary Levin, 74 — drives a 2022 red Kia Stinger with Florida tag “81ABTY.” Levin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police added.

Have you seen this man? Gary Levin, a Lyft driver, has been unreachable since January 20, 2023. His vehicle was last observed in Gainesville, Florida on 2/1/2023. He is a 74 yr-old W/M, 5'7", 170lbs. If you have information, contact Palm Beach Gardens Police at 561-799-4445. pic.twitter.com/y7sCMyEijq — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 2, 2023

However, police said Levin’s Kia was seen in Gainesville on Wednesday.

Family members told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF that the case just “doesn’t add up,” and they don’t know who was driving the car at that time.

“Lyft said at this point, they can only share that he was active on the app at 1:22 p.m. At that point... they won’t tell us, did he pick someone up? Did he drop someone off? We don’t know who this person is,” Levin’s daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, told WPBF.

Anyone with information on Levin’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 561-799-4445.

