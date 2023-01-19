Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at a street corner near Fort Myers.

The event at Coral Drive and Connecticut Avenue will include Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the governor’s office said.

DeSantis last spoke in Daytona Beach Shores, where he highlighted funding disbursed from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to 16 county governments for post-hurricane beach erosion projects.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

