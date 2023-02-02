St. Cloud police search for missing 71-year-old man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Cloud Police Department is seeking help in its search for a missing man last seen by his family on Wednesday.

Hector Lozada-Nieves, 71, was last seen riding a light-blue bicycle around 2 p.m. in the Guernsey Bend area, wearing a royal blue T-shirt, light-blue jeans, black tennis shoes and wire-framed glasses, police said.

According to the department, Nieves is described as bald with brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds at about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Those with any information regarding Nieves’ disappearance were urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700 or 911. Crimeline is also an option for those who wish to remain anonymous, reachable at 800-423-8477 referencing report 23-000686, police said.

