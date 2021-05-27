Body found inside vehicle linked to 2009 missing person case, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police said investigators have discovered human remains inside a vehicle linked to a 2009 missing person case.

The vehicle was found Thursday in a retention pond in the Bayside Lakes neighborhood along Sawgrass Drive.

Members of the department underwater recovery team pulled the vehicle from the water and skeletal remains were found inside. The remains were turned over to the medical examiner’s office.

Palm Bay police Lt. Jeff Spears said the identity of the remains has not been confirmed.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the person’s 2009 disappearance.

No other details have been released.